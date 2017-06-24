Mateusz Klich will look to supply strength and finesse to Leeds United

POLISH international Mateusz Klich has set his sights on helping Leeds United into the Premier League after becoming the club’s first signing under new chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

The 27-year-old – a creative midfielder – has signed a three-year deal after joining Leeds from Dutch club FC Twente for a fee believed to be around £1.5m.

He made 29 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season, scoring six times and creating six assists to help the Enschede team to seventh.

But at 6ft he insists there is more to his game than just flair.

Tarnów-born, Klich has played in Poland, Germany and Holland for Cracovia, VfL Wolfsburg, PEC Zwolle, FC Kaiserslautern and FC Twente.

“The target is Premier League, of course, for Leeds,” said Klich. “Everyone is talking about so it would be nice to achieve it.

“Of course that is the dream, but it is going to be difficult.

“It is a long season with a lot of games, but so that is the target. If we can achieve it, I don’t know, but we will see in 10 months.”

Klich was being pursued by a number of clubs following his strong season for FC Twente, who signed the midfielder from FC Kaiserslautern on a three-year-deal last summer.

He had been on United’s radar for some time and Middlesbrough – now managed by recently departed Whites head coach Garry Monk – also attempted to sign Klich.

He joins a club not short of midfielders, but Klich hopes he can earn a starting place by combining combativity with creativity.

“I am more of a creative midfielder, but of course I am not afraid to fight and I will give 100 per cent on the pitch for the three points and for the win in games,” he said.

“I can play good football and I can create some good stuff on the pitch.”

He has been capped 10 times by Poland and went on as a 45th-minute substitute in the 2-0 loss to England at Wembley in a World Cup qualifier in October, 2013.

He will become the first Pole to play for Leeds in a competitive game, countryman Tomasz Razza having played for the club in a friendly against Darlington 2004.

The central midfielder’s arrival follows the permanent signing of winger Hadi Sacko. His loan move from Sporting Lisbon was turned into a permanent deal earlier this month.

Other targets include Spanish midfielder Samuel Saiz, who plays for Huesca.