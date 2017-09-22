Arrests made by police investigating coach park fight after Middlesbrough v Sheffield United game

Police investigating trouble after a Championship match in which up to 200 football fans fought in a coach park have made five arrests.

Children as young as 10 were injured as fighting broke out following Middlesbrough's 1-0 home win over Sheffield United.

Trouble brewed between the fans after a late equaliser for the visitors was ruled out.

Officers have studied CCTV of the disorder at last month's game and Cleveland Police said colleagues from South Yorkshire arrested five people on Thursday.

A 19-year-old has been charged with assaulting a police officer, while others aged 19, 31, 34 and 41 face public order offences.

Earlier this week five Sheffield United fans were handed banning orders and were released under investigation.

Cleveland Police said: "Inquiries into the disorder are on-going, with support from South Yorkshire Police and both football clubs."