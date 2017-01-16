Boro close in on deal for Patrick Bamford

PATRICK BAMFORD is due to have a medical at Middlesbrough’s training ground within the next 24 hours after a big-money fee was agreed with Chelsea for him to join Boro on a permanent basis.

Boro will are set to pay an initial fee of around £6m for Bamford, who enjoyed a successful loan spell on Teesside in the 2014-15 campaign.

Added payments will increase the fee to a final figure of £10m.

The striker was recently recalled from an unproductive loan stint at Burnley, with Boro having made enquiries to sign him on a full-time basis.

Boro are also in the market for Stoke City’s Bojan Krkik as they seek to bolster their attacking department further and have been linked with moves for Hull City’s Robert Snodgrass and Everton winger Gerard Deloufeu.

Boro have already brought in £6m forward Rudy Gestede so far in the January window, with David Nugent leaving for Derby and Jordan Rhodes also widely expected to move on.

