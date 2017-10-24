Bournemouth 3 Middlesbrough 1: Boro put to sword in Carabao Cup

Middlesbrough bowed out of the Carabao Cup after falling to a 3-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Callum Wilson making his first appearance since suffering knee ligament damage in January, produced a match-winning performance for the Premier League hosts, rolling home the Cherries' second goal from the penalty spot and teeing up substitute Benik Afobe for the clincher.

Jack Simpson put Bournemouth ahead

Debutant defender Jack Simpson had earlier volleyed the hosts into the lead at the Vitality Stadium, before they were pegged back by a first senior goal from Boro teenager Marcus Tavernier.

Bournemouth made eight changes to their starting lineup for the match, while defender Daniel Ayala was the only Middlesbrough player retained from Saturday's Sky Bet Championship defeat to Cardiff.

The hosts, on the back of Saturday's morale-boosting Premier League win at Stoke, dominated the ball in the opening 20 minutes and had numerous chances to edge in front.

French forward Lys Mousset had the ball in the net with six minutes played, heading in Ryan Fraser's left-wing free-kick before rightly being denied his first Cherries goal by an offside flag.

Marcus Tavernier had equalised for Middlesbrough

Bournemouth centre-back Simpson, making his first professional appearance, then nodded narrowly wide from a Fraser corner, before Mousset's strike partner Wilson was inches wide with a shot on the turn.

Boro, relegated from the top-flight last season, were thrashed 4-0 when they visited the Vitality Stadium in April but they showed more resilience on this occasion.

The 2004 League Cup winners tested Artur Boruc at the other end through Connor Roberts' powerful drive from distance before the lively Adama Traore almost broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

Ex-Barcelona youth player Traore dispossessed Dan Gosling in the centre of midfield, advanced forward and then unleashed a stinging drive which whistled narrowly wide of Boruc's goal.

After their performance tailed off in the opening period, Bournemouth again began brightly after the restart and went ahead in the 49th minute.

Fraser swung over a corner from the left and 20-year-old Simpson held off the attentions of his marker to steer home from close range.

The midweek cup tie represented a 650-mile round trip for Boro's fans, with many leaving Teesside at 10.30am.

They were rewarded for their efforts with an equalising goal seven minutes later.

Eighteen-year-old winger Tavernier claimed it, calmly sliding into the bottom right corner following Traore's pacey run and precise through ball.

Boro's leveller was ultimately in vain, however, as Wilson turned on the style at the other end.

The former Coventry man restored the home side's lead with 15 minutes remaining, coolly converting his spot-kick into the bottom right corner after Simpson was pulled back in the area by Dael Fry.

And, eight minutes later, he ensured Eddie Howe's men a place in the last eight for the second time in four seasons as he burst into the area and squared the ball for Afobe to tap home.