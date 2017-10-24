Bournemouth v Middlesbrough: Howe expecting battle despite Boro’s early-season problems

WITH discontent growing among supporters after a stuttering start to Garry Monk’s reign, maybe Middlesbrough could do without tonight’s return to arguably the nadir of last season’s relegation.

Badly needing a win to keep alive any hopes of pulling off a great escape, the Teesside club found themselves two goals and a man down inside 20 minutes following Gaston Ramirez’s dismissal.

Boro would eventually lose 4-0, a result that left the club nine points adrift of safety with just five games remaining.

Survival may have still been mathematically possible, but, in reality, all hope had gone.

Six months on from that demoralising day, Boro head back to Dean Court looking to kick-start their season under Monk.

Saturday’s defeat to Cardiff City left a side who chairman Steve Gibson famously predicted in the summer would “smash” the Championship languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Despite that and the ease with which the Cherries beat Boro last April, their manager Eddie Howe is anticipating a tough tie tonight on the south coast.

“Middlesbrough are going okay,” he said. “We know how difficult the Championship can be in terms of physicality, and we have had tight games against Middlesbrough in recent seasons.

“We know a lot of their players from previous battles and I am sure both sets of players will be well prepared for the game.”

Monk is without cup-tied duo Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson, but George Friend, Adam Forshaw, Dael Fry and Adam Clayton are hoping to return as Boro chase a first win since beating Aston Villa in the last round.

Last six games: Bournemouth WDLDLW Middlesbrough WDLDDL.

Referee: S Hooper (Wiltshire).

Last time: Bournemouth 4 Middlesbrough 0; April 22, 2017; Premier League.