Fan’s view: Middlesbrough

Verdict: Boro are adjusting well to the Premier League. The bedrock for success will be our defence. The foundations were laid last season and we are proving to be a tough nut to crack, both home and away. Now that Aitor Karanka has injected pace into the side, our counter-attacking style might prove to be even more effective – and particularly on our travels. A concern is lack of goals, even allowing for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Swansea City. We are over-reliant on Alvaro Negredo playing up front on his own. If he gets an injury, it will affect how we play massively and could be a major disruption to our progress. Gaston Ramirez is another we need to stay fit, as he is the link between midfield and attack. He has really built on last season’s impressive performances in helping us to promotion.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? The strength of our defence has been integral to a positive start. Ben Gibson has been the key man at the back.

Best moment: Marten De Roon’s stoppage-time equaliser at Manchester City.

Lowest moment: Last -minute penalty conceded at Leicester to draw 2-2 in a game from which we deserved to take all three points.

Best and worst opposition teams: Liverpool were excellent, totally rampant. Swansea were the exact opposite and Hull ran them close.

What needs to be done in transfer window? Bring in another top quality striker as back-up to Negredo.

Predicted finish: Tenth.