Fixtures 2017-18 - Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will begin their Championship campaign with a tough journey to the Molineux, as they are set to play Wolverhampton on the opening day.

Here are Boro’s full Championship fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.

August

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

12 Sheffield United H

15 Burton Albion H

19 Nottingham Forest A

26 Preston North End H

September

9 Bolton Wanderers A

12 Aston Villa A

16 Queens Park Rangers H

23 Fulham A

26 Norwich City H

30 Brentford H

October

14 Barnsley A

21 Cardiff City H

28 Reading A

31 Hull City A

November

4 Sunderland H

18 Leeds United A

21 Birmingham City H

25 Derby County H

December

2 Bristol City A

9 Ipswich Town H

16 Millwall A

23 Sheffield Wednesday A

26 Bolton Wanderers H

30 Aston Villa H

January

1 Preston North End A

13 Fulham H

20 Queens Park Rangers A

27 Sheffield Wednesday H

February

3 Norwich City A

10 Reading H

17 Cardiff City A

20 Hull City H

24 Sunderland A

March

3 Leeds United H

6 Birmingham City A

10 Barnsley H

17 Brentford A

31 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

April

2 Burton Albion A

7 Nottingham Forest H

10 Sheffield United A

14 Bristol City H

21 Derby County A

28 Millwall H

May

6 Ipswich A