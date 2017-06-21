Fixtures 2017-18 - Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will begin their Championship campaign with a tough journey to the Molineux, as they are set to play Wolverhampton on the opening day.
Here are Boro’s full Championship fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.
August
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers A
12 Sheffield United H
15 Burton Albion H
19 Nottingham Forest A
26 Preston North End H
September
9 Bolton Wanderers A
12 Aston Villa A
16 Queens Park Rangers H
23 Fulham A
26 Norwich City H
30 Brentford H
October
14 Barnsley A
21 Cardiff City H
28 Reading A
31 Hull City A
November
4 Sunderland H
18 Leeds United A
21 Birmingham City H
25 Derby County H
December
2 Bristol City A
9 Ipswich Town H
16 Millwall A
23 Sheffield Wednesday A
26 Bolton Wanderers H
30 Aston Villa H
January
1 Preston North End A
13 Fulham H
20 Queens Park Rangers A
27 Sheffield Wednesday H
February
3 Norwich City A
10 Reading H
17 Cardiff City A
20 Hull City H
24 Sunderland A
March
3 Leeds United H
6 Birmingham City A
10 Barnsley H
17 Brentford A
31 Wolverhampton Wanderers H
April
2 Burton Albion A
7 Nottingham Forest H
10 Sheffield United A
14 Bristol City H
21 Derby County A
28 Millwall H
May
6 Ipswich A