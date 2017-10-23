Friend and Forshaw in running for Middlesbrough Cup recall

Have your say

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk will consider changes at Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie following a five-match winless streak since their third-round win at Aston Villa.

Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson are both cup-tied, while the likes of George Friend, Adam Forshaw, Dael Fry and Adam Clayton are hoping for a return to the XI.

In attack, Patrick Bamford is pushing for a first start in a month, while Adama Traore could also step up from the bench.

Rudy Gestede, not seen since August 26, is still recovering from a thigh injury.

Bournemouth forward Joshua King faces a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Middlesbrough.

Norway international King missed the Premier League victory over Stoke on Saturday due to illness but could be available for the fourth round tie with Boro.

Striker Jermain Defoe (hamstring) will once again be absent, along with defenders Tyrone Mings (back) and Brad Smith (hip).