LIVE: Manchester City v Middlesbrough - Where to follow Boro updates

MIddlesbrough head to Barcelona conquerors Manchester City hoping to earn a second successive league win for the first time this season.

TEAM NEWS

Boro are boosted by the return of top scorer Cristhian Stuani and midfielder Marten de Roon, both of whom missed the win over Bournemouth, but Dani Ayala (ankle) is out.

QUICK STATS

View the latest in-play stats at our Match Hub: Manchester City v Middlesbrough

Last six games: Manchester City DLDLWW; Middlesbrough LLDLDW.

Referee: K Friend (Leicestershire).

Last time: Manchester City 0 Middlesbrough 2, January 24, 2015; FA Cup.

