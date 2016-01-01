Search
Middlesbrough FC

Manchester City v Middlesbrough: Karanka on guard in readiness for ‘amazing’ City

MANCHESTER has served Middlesbrough pretty well during Aitor Karanka’s time in charge.

Leeds United and Norwich City will meet again this weekend following the recent EFL Cup clash between them. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Something for the weekend - Which Yorkshire fixtures to watch out for ...

IT IS the final full programme before the third international break of the season - and opportunity knocks as several Yorkshire teams aim to go out with a bang on Bonfire Night.

Revealed: Yorkshire’s starting transfer and wage budgets on Football Manager 2017

It’s the game that makes computer gamers stay up long into the night attempting to out-think Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

England players will wear the poppy on November 11.

England and Scotland players to wear poppies in defiance of FIFA

England and Scotland players will wear black armbands bearing poppies in the November 11 World Cup qualifier, despite FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura’s insistence that no exceptions would be made by the world governing body.

Leeds United 9
Yorkshire Power Rankings: Leeds United and Bradford City move UP, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town drop DOWN

YOU want change, then you have got it.

Team of the Week: Who makes the YP’s latest starting XI?

A DECIDEDLY mixed weekend for Yorkshire’s clubs, truth be told, with four winners and three losers on the final footballing action of October - and three draws along the way.

Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing applauds the fans at the Riverside Stadium. Picture: Ryan Browne/PA

Perfect day: Middlesbrough and Stewart Downing have plenty of reasons to celebrate

Stewart Downing declared Middlesbrough’s win over Bournemouth “a perfect day” after chalking off important milestones for himself and the club.

Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside (Pic PA)

Middlesbrough 2 Bournemouth 0: Karanka hails “important win” as Ramirez earns Riverside victory

Gaston Ramirez scored a solo masterpiece as Middlesbrough reversed their worrying home form with a commanding 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Saturday Football Live

Saturday Football: As it happened...

Yorkshire had ten Football League and Premier League games to feast its eyes on at 3pm on a busy afternoon of White Rose action.
Middlesbrough host Bournemouth

Middlesbrough v Bournemouth: Aitor Karanka has no doubts that the Boro are on right path

EVEN accounting for securing a commendable draw at Arsenal last week, the real stuff in many respects begins for Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Bradford City and Nicky Law visit AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Team news: Hull City, Middlesbrough; Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday; Bradford City, Sheffield United; Doncaster Rovers

AFter an absorbing week fo Cup fixtures, it’s time to return to the battle for League points as 10 Yorkshire clubs go in search of glory on Saturday. Log on here for team news from your club.

Leeds captain for the match Kyle Bartley.

Something for the Weekend: Barnsley, Boro, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Sheffield United

AFTER THE EFL Cup ‘fizz’ of midweek and a few glasses being consumed last weekend too, will a toast be raised for a number of Yorkshire’s sides tomorrow? Here are five pre-weekend observations on the footballing front - ahead of the clocks going back.

Football
Yorkshire Power Rankings: Leeds United and Hull City UP, Bradford and Rotherham DOWN

Much change in the order of merit for Yorkshire’s clubs after a sprinkling of shock defeats, narrow victories and cup progression.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Middlesbrough's Adam Clayton battle for the ball.

Arsenal 0 Middlesbrough 0: Aitor Karanka makes his point in Gunners draw

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka was delighted to secure a confidence-boosting result at Arsenal, even if the Teessiders did stretch their winless league run to seven matches.

Middlesbrough FC
Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (left) and Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (Pic: PA)

Arsenal 0 Middlesbrough 0: Boro had ‘150 per cent’ concentration against Gunners - Karanka

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka was disappointed his team could not come away with a win after a number of great chances in the goalless Premier League draw at Arsenal.

Middlesbrough FC
Goal updates from Hull City, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers

Saturday Football: As it happened...

The White Rose derby between Bradford City and Sheffield United produced a thrilling match as the headline of all the Yorkshire games on Saturday.
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes

Arsenal v Middlesbrough: Valdes key as Boro aim to keep their heads above water

Aitor Karanka admits he will be a happy man if Middlesbrough finish the season hovering precariously above the Premier League relegation zone.

Football
Team News: How Yorkshire’s teams shape up ahead of the weekend...

Bradford City take on Sheffield United in an enticing Yorkshire derby in League One this weekend, the headline fixture in a busy Saturday of action.

Contrasting weeks for Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday (Photo: PA)

Yorkshire Power Rankings: Sheffield United and Wednesday rise but Huddersfield, Bradford and Barnsley drop

IT is all change with some significant movement at the top of the Yorkshire Post Power Rankings table, with Sheffield United being the new leaders - with previous frontrunners Huddersfield Town being usurped.

HEAD TO HEAD: Sheffield Wednesday's Kieran Lee and Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra battle for the ball during Sunday's Championship encounter at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

So, what exactly did we learn about Yorkshire football at the weekend?

IF YOU were a native of the Steel City, then the weekend’s footballing events went pretty swimmingly.

Football
