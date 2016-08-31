Middlesbrough ace Dael Fry given loan move to Rotherham United

HIGHLY-RATED Middlesbrough teenage defender Dael Fry has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan - the Millers' first capture of deadline-day.

The Millers, who earlier allowed former Boro midfielder Richie Smallwood to head to League One outfit Scunthorpe United on loan, are also hoping to add other targets before the 11pm deadline, with a striker at the top of their priority list.

The move completes an eventful day for Fry, 19, who featured seven times for the Teessiders in the second half of last season, with the England U20 player having signed a new five-year deal before heading to the Millers to continue his footballing education.

Fry featured in Boro's loss at the ASSEAL New York Stadium in the spring.