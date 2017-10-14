Middlesbrough ratings: Who shone and who fell below expectations in 2-2 draw against Barnsley

Have your say

Middlesbrough's patchy form continued as Garry Monk's men had to battle back for a 2-2 draw against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Yorkshire Post football writer Leon Wobschall was at the match and rated each performance. Do you agree? Comment below...

Barnsley's Adam Hammill controls the ball infront of Adam Clayton,

Darren Randolph. Good handling and solid enough. Could not do a great deal about both goals. 6.

Cyrus Christie. A persistent force down the right, if quite the dynamic attacking force he has been.

Daniel Ayala. Rare start for the Spaniard. Won his fair share in the air, but was wasteful in possession at times. Stretched on occasions, but okay. 6

Ben Gibson. Trademark comfort on the ball and solid enough. 6

Cyrus Christie tracks Harvey Barnes

Fabio. Advanced forward well, although his final ball wasn't always the best. 6

Grant Leadbitter. Kept going and saw plenty of the ball in the middle of the park and was always an option. 7.

Adam Clayton. Dovetailed well enough with Clayton and tidied up well and was steady-away. 7.

Ashley Fletcher. Mixed afternoon, Unwittingly found the net for his old club and spurned an excellent second-half opportunity. 6

Martin Braithwaite. Lively in the first half and kept going on the day and his movement was impressive. 7.

Stewart Downing. Some touches of class on his first-team recall, with his ball to set up Assombalonga's leveller being exquisite.

Britt Assombalonga. Smartly-taken leveller and got his reward for persistance. Typically strong and grafted hard. 7.

Substitutes:

George Friend (Fabio 74), 6.

Patrick Bamford (Downing 83).

Not used: Dimi, Jonny Howson, Dael Fry, Lewis Baker, Adam Forshaw.