Middlesbrough v Bournemouth: Latest from Riverside

Aitor Karanka will be hoping his Middlesbrough side can pick up all three points when they welcome Bournemouth to the Riverside today.

Team news: Boro’s only absentee is captain Grant Leadbitter, who is continuing his recovery after hernia surgery. Calum Chambers returns after missing last week’s draw with Arsenal when he was ineligible to face his parent club. Bournemouth will check on the fitness of Junior Stanislas (calf), who missed last weekend’s goalless home draw with Tottenham.

Last six games: Middlesbrough LLLDLD; Bournemouth LLWDWD.

Referee: S Attwell (Warwickshire).

Last time: Middlesbrough 0 Bournemouth 0, November 8, 2014; Championship.

