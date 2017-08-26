Monk relief at Middlesbrough’s home draw

Garry Monk conceded Middlesbrough fell some way short of their standards in the goalless draw with Preston.,

Nevertheless, he was relieved to come away with a point despite the display.

“That was not the performance we wanted,” he said. “We are trying to set a high standard for the players and the club - and we feel disappointment.

“Overall, we didn’t do the basics well enough. You have to get the nuts and bolts right and we didn’t.

“We need to take a lesson from today and we never came out on top of them in any instance. They were first to every header, every tackle.

“The positive is that we still take a point and got a clean sheet. The point could be valuable, but we wanted three.

“But I think we were probably lucky to get the result we did.”