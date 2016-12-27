Search

Post-mortem: Middlesbrough have no time to analyse Premier League defeat

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

MIDDLESBROUGH chief Aitor Karanka has insisted that he did not need to carry out a lengthy post-mortem on proceedings at Turf Moor and will, instead, turn his focus to a trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley side defeated the Boro 1-0 on Boxing Day as Andre Gray’s 80th-minute volley earned them a sixth success of the season at Turf Moor.

It lifted them above Boro and on to 20 points, halfway to the 40-point total which is often considered the benchmark for survival, after 18 fixtures.

Ahead of facing Manchester United, Boro are four points clear of the drop zone and Karanka said:“It’s the Premier League, we don’t have time to rest and I’m thinking about the following game.

“It’s not a game where you have a lot of things to analyse – we knew Burnley play long balls and we conceded one goal playing one ball like that.”

Dyche’s team are back at Turf Moor on New Year’s Eve to face Boro’s 18th-placed north-east rivals Sunderland, whom they have a six-point advantage over.

They will be without midfielder Jeff Hendrick after he earned his fifth caution of the season.

