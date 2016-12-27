Post-mortem: Middlesbrough have no time to analyse Premier League defeat

MIDDLESBROUGH chief Aitor Karanka has insisted that he did not need to carry out a lengthy post-mortem on proceedings at Turf Moor and will, instead, turn his focus to a trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley side defeated the Boro 1-0 on Boxing Day as Andre Gray’s 80th-minute volley earned them a sixth success of the season at Turf Moor.

It lifted them above Boro and on to 20 points, halfway to the 40-point total which is often considered the benchmark for survival, after 18 fixtures.

Ahead of facing Manchester United, Boro are four points clear of the drop zone and Karanka said:“It’s the Premier League, we don’t have time to rest and I’m thinking about the following game.

“It’s not a game where you have a lot of things to analyse – we knew Burnley play long balls and we conceded one goal playing one ball like that.”

Dyche’s team are back at Turf Moor on New Year’s Eve to face Boro’s 18th-placed north-east rivals Sunderland, whom they have a six-point advantage over.

They will be without midfielder Jeff Hendrick after he earned his fifth caution of the season.