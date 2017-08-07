Middlesbrough will ‘take it on the chin’, says Monk

NEW Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk refused to be downcast following this loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers and was pleased with the way his side played in the second half.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, on the other hand, is convinced his team will get better after he began his reign with victory against the big-spending, relegated visitors.

Leo Bonatini, who was making his debut after arriving on loan from Al-Hilal, secured the win with a 33rd-minute strike after a misplaced pass by Daniel Ayala.

Monk, who felt that Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy could have been sent off after he appeared to handle the ball outside the area in the second half, said: “In the first half, Wolves were the better team and we made too many mistakes and obviously one of them led to a goal.

“But I thought we were the better team in the second half and we upped our level of urgency. We need that at the start of games.

“We had the best chances in the game and on any other day we could have taken one or two of them. That is football and is sometimes the way that it works out.”

The former Leeds head coach continued: “We definitely deserved something from the game.

“We know that we will get better and we should take confidence from that.

“It is a long, long season and I am sure that we will be collecting many points over the coming months. N

“No one game will define our season. We will take it on the chin and try and get a win next week.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ruddy, Miranda, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Douglas, Enobakhare (Edwards 78), Jota (Graham 84), Leo Bonatini (Dicko 57). Unused substitutes: Bennett, Batth, Ronan, Norris.

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Christie, Ayala, Gibson, Friend, Howson (Gestede 81), Clayton, de Roon (Forshaw 65), Braithwaite, Assombalonga, Fletcher (Bamford 57). Unused substitutes: Konstantopoulos, Da Silva, Leadbitter, Fry.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).