Midfielder Howson set to link up with Monk at Boro

Middlesbrough are set to win the race to sign Norwich City midfielder Jonny Howson.

The former Leeds United captain, 29, has opened talks with Boro and is expected to complete his move to Teesside, despite rival interest from Sunderland, now managed by Simon Grayson, his former manager at Elland Road.

Morley-born Howson, who has turned down a new deal at Carrow Road – having signalled his intention to return to his native Yorkshire – is valued at around £5m by the cash-strapped Canaries

Boro boss Garry Monk is in the market for recruits in central midfield, with Stewart Downing and Gaston Ramirez both not in his plans and ongoing speculation regarding Dutch international Marten de Roon, who is being tipped to leave following the Teessiders’ relegation.

Sunderland are also keen on Howson, but Boro are poised to win the race.

Young Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle – who has signed a new three-year deal – has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan.

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is progressing towards a return to full training, the club have confirmed.

Mason, the Tigers’ record signing, has been sidelined since fracturing his skull in January and announced his return to light training on social media last month.

Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky said:“Ryan is between two groups at the moment.

“He is doing some technical parts of the training sessions with the main group, and other parts of training he is doing outside of the group. That is a normal situation for somebody in his position.”