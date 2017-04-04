Search

Midweek observations: Crunch games across Yorkshire as promotion and relegation races hot up

There is plenty at stake for Yorkshire's clubs coming into the final month of the season

There is plenty at stake for Yorkshire's clubs coming into the final month of the season

0
Have your say

Leon Wobschall previews the Yorkshire derby between Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday plus crunch games for Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Sheffield United.

Let us know how you think each of Yorkshire's clubs will fare by messaging us on Facebook or Twitter.

Back to the top of the page