Midweek reflections: Tuesday night highs and lows for Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town

Leeds United's players celebrate Kyle Bartlett's match-winning goal against Blackburn Rovers . Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

ENOUGH late drama for you, last night? Never mind the pyrotechnics, thunder and lightning and rain, there was drama aplenty on the pitch with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday firing late winners and Barnsley enjoying a goal deluge in the final quarter at Molineux.

Goals were plentiful, along there was a significant one at Brighton which Huddersfield Town could rather have done without. Here are some observations from the midweek Championship action for Yorkshire’s teams.

