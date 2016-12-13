Midweek talking points: Opportunity knocks for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley as Leeds United seek instant response

IT may be the Christmas party season, but do not let it be said that Yorkshire's footballers are currently raising a glass or indulging in a mince pie or two. The festive season can wait for the time being..
A hectic midweek of Championship and Premier League activity - not forgetting the FA Cup action - takes place over the next couple of nights, with no less than eight White Rose sides in action. On Thursday, Sheffield United also take the field, with Huddersfield following on Friday evening. No time for partying. Here are five midweek observations...