Millers swoop on Seagulls for new recruitment chief Jamie Johnson

ROTHERHAM UNITED have confirmed Brighton a&nd Hove Albion’s European scouting manager Jamie Johnson as the club’s new head of recruitment.

Johnson has served his notice at Albion, having previously worked in player recruitment at Derby County, Millwall, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.

Meanwhile, the club have also confirmed that Paul Warne, Matt Hamshaw and John Breckin will remain in control of the first team throughout the Christmas period, which incorporates home games with Wigan and Burton and the derby at Leeds United on January 2.

The club say that they are hoping to announce a “more permanent solution” in early January.

A club statement added: “Paul Warne and his staff will work closely with our new head of recruitment Jamie Johnson to identify and move for targets ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.”