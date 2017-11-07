My injury brought me back down to earth, says Doncaster-born Danny Rose

Doncaster-born Danny Rose used a psychologist to help deal with one of the most difficult periods of his life, when jealousy and anger were underpinned by despair during the Tottenham and England left-back’s lengthy injury lay-off.

A knee complaint that looked set to keep the 27-year-old out for weeks instead sidelined him for eight tortuous months, seeing him go under the knife in May.

It was a gut punch that left Rose reeling and meant that Sunday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace was his first full match since January.

The left-back was surprised just how good he felt after a standard afternoon for Tottenham that meant the world to the Yorkshireman.

“I have been depressed, jealous, angry – I have been through a whole load of emotions,” the former Leeds United academy player said of watching Spurs from the sidelines.

“I’ve just been itching to get going for the past couple of weeks and I’m just grateful that I’m back in amongst it now.

“I have started seeing a psychologist to try and help me think positive. I have started reading books now to try and help keep me positive as well.

“This injury has been one of the most difficult periods of my life, but you have got to try and think of positives in any situation.

“I just hope that I can stay fit and pick up where I left off last season.”

Rose added: “Last season I was doing well, I felt untouchable, I felt like I was one of the best.

“I felt that if I carried on with that form, anything could have happened.

“Then the injury happened. It humbled me, it brought me back down to earth, it gave me a reality check.

“It just made me realise that football can be taken away from you at any given point.”

Rose is dreaming about a place at the World Cup, but knows he has to make up for lost time.

“I feel like I’ve got to,” he said. “People like Ryan (Bertrand), Aaron Cresswell, all the other English left-backs have had nine months on me now to score goals, create goals, get in the manager’s plans for the World Cup – and I’ve lost out on that time.”

He added: “I can’t cry about it, I just have to use the time that I’ve been given now to try and force my way back into his plans.”