National League: I had hoped for more time at Guiseley, admits Mark Bower

GUISELEY begin life without Mark Bower at the helm, looking for National League success at home to Bromley after starting the season with five successive defeats.

Bower paid the price for that run with his job, but the former Bradford City, York City and Luton Town player is not bitter.

The 36-year-old is proud of his near three-year spell at the club, which incorporated a play-off final appearance, promotion glory and a spot of history and survival in the National League.

Of his future, he said: “We will see what happens and I believe I will have something to offer in football.”

On his departure, he commented: “We lost five games on the bounce and I am not daft; having been in the game a long time, you are asking for trouble.

“But with a reduced budget and a new team, I just hoped for a little bit longer.

“It is difficult with a small squad to try and keep the quality up. There were teams in Conference North who we couldn’t compete with in terms of players and it is tough in trying to recruit.

“I accept things and I am very grateful for the opportunity they gave me.

“I am very proud with how we left it. There is a good squad of players there. I feel I have left a strong squad in place and believe the team is in a lot better place than it was three years ago.”

York City’s new signing Kyle Letheren, brought in following Scott Flinders’s club suspension and five-match playing ban, is likely to be on the bench in today’s game at home to Woking, with Luke Simpson in goal.

North Ferriby United will seek their first league points on their travels when they visit Aldershot, with all seven of the Villagers’ points this season having come on home soil.

Manager Steve Housham said: “We want to make our ground a fortress and get as many points as we can at home and pick up what we can on the road.”