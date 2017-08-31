National transfer rumours on deadline day

What the national newsapapers are saying on transfer deadline day:

Manchester City will return to Arsenal with an offer of around £70m for ALEXIS SANCHEZ on transfer deadline day and have already sent a team of legal and medical officials to South America to finalise a deal with the Chile international - who is on World Cup duty - if the Gunners give the green light for a transfer, reports the Independent.

Arsenal could sanction Sanchez’s sale but only if they can complete a deal for Paris St Germain playmaker JULIAN DRAXLER, according to the Mirror.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN is one player who is on his way out of Arsenal and he is set to be part of a £175m spending spree by Liverpool on the last day of the window, with moves for Monaco winger THOMAS LEMAR and Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK also in the pipeline, says the Times.

Staying in London, and Premier League rivals Tottenham and West Ham are going head-to-head to sign Portugal midfielder ANDRE GOMES on a season-long loan from Barcelona, according to the Telegraph.

Tottenham could also launch a late bid to pip Chelsea in the race for Swansea striker FERNANDO LLORENTE, the Sun says. Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino wants support for Harry Kane and powerful Spain forward Llorente fits the bill.

SOCIAL/ONLINE ROUND-UP

@GuillemBalague: Juve says no to E160m from Barcelona for Dybala (via @CorSport)

@PurelyFootball: Monaco have set a pricetag of £92m for Liverpool and Barcelona target Thomas LemarðŸ’°

@TheSunFootball: Inter Milan make new Shkodran Mustafi offer to Arsenal: thesun.uk/60128IWYM

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RIYAD MAHREZ: The Leicester winger has been granted permission to temporarily leave the Algeria camp and finalise a deadline-day move, with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, Roma and Liverpool among those sides who have been linked with the 26-year-old winger.

ELIAQUIM MANGALA: Crystal Palace have switched focus to the Manchester City defender after failing in their bid for Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho, reports the Sun. Mangala, who could cost Palace around £23million, appears surplus to requirements at the Etihad, with City chief Pep Guardiola keen on West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans.

DIEGO COSTA: The wantaway Chelsea striker continues to be linked with a return to former club Atletico Madrid, but Spanish sports daily Marca suggests a deal will not be struck before transfer deadline in Spain, which is on September 1.