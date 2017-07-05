New Tigers chief aims to capitalise on links with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

NEW Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky has confirmed that he is hoping to bring in ‘six or seven’ new players in preparation for the new Championship season.

The former CSKA Moscow and Russia manager, 46, was officially presented to the press as Tigers chief this morning and has targeted promotion back to the Premier League in 2017-18 at the first time of asking.

Instant return?: Hull City's KCOM Stadium deserves to be back in the Premier League believes new head coach

Slutsky expressed confidence that he can exploit his relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to try and broker some transfer business with the Blues, with the Russian seeking a mixture of permanent and loan signings to significantly boost his numbers ahead of Hull’s Championship opener at Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa on August 5.

Slutsky, who has dismissed the prospect of returning to his homeland of Russia to bring in players - which he says would be ‘very difficult’ due to the wages paid to players there - said: “I am close to (buying) some players. It is about loan players and buying players. It is not easy and for a team who are relegated, there is a lot of gossip.

“Our two targets are to keep to squad because it is a good squad for the Championship. Second, of course, there are some loan options and options for new players.

“We don’t have opportunities with Russian players, only foreign (non-Russian) players. I want six or seven new players.”

On the possibility of loaning some players from Chelsea, he added: “It is possible. We are speaking about some players on loan and maybe we will have information before our (pre-season) trip to Portugal.”

Slutsky said that he remains happy with his backroom staff, although he admits that he may bring in an assistant coach.