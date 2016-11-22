Barrow 3 Guiseley 0:

Guiseley stayed bottom of the table after losing to promotion hopefuls Barrow.

Guiseley would have been pleased with how they started the match as they kept at bay the in-form side with some good defensive play, and created a few half-chances as well.

But while on Saturday it was the first five minutes of the second half that cost the Lions, this time it was the last five minutes of the first half as they once again conceded two quickfire goals.

Jordan Williams opened the scoring with a superb effort that flew into the goal leaving Guiseley goalkeeper Dan Atkinson with no chance.

Just before the whistle was blown for half-time, Barrow doubled their lead, Bryan Harrison scoring with a header.

After 65 minutes it was 3-0 to the hosts when Harrison got his second. This time he scored a penalty after Marcus Williams had fouled a player in the area.

The away side showed fight though with Jake Cassidy hitting a post from a tight angle, as they looked to get back into the match.

Danny East saw a deflected effort go wide as Guiseley tried to keep their attacking play going, but it was all too late and they left with nothing and remain bottom of the table.

Barrow: Dixon, Beeley (Wright 80) Livesey, Harvey, Wilmer-Anderton, Diarra, L Hughes, Yates, Williams (Haworth 75) Bennett, Harrison (Hannah 67). Unused substitutes: Meikle, Anderson

Guiseley: D Atkinson, Brown, Lowe, Williams (Purver 77) Rankine, Hatfield (Logan 60) Palmer, East, Walton, Atkinson, Cassidy (Preston 69). Unused substitutes: Boyes, Dickinson

Referee: J Johnson (England).