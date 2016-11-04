Billy Heath’s rebuilding at Halifax advanced as they prepare to confront Dagenham

FC HALIFAX TOWN manager Billy Heath believes his side will head into tomorrow’s FA Cup first round “ahead of schedule” in the quest to turn around the club’s fortunes.

The Shaymen, who travel to Dagenham & Redbridge, dropped out of the National League on the final day of last season.

Heath, fresh from leading North Ferriby United into the top tier of non-League football for the first time, took charge a few weeks later and began an overhaul that currently has Halifax occupying a play-off place.

“We have literally rebuilt the team,” said the 45-year-old to The Yorkshire Post. “We only had five of last season’s team that stayed and two of those have been long-term injuries.

“Yes, we brought players in from Ferriby, but if you look at the stats I don’t think more than three have been in the team at any one time.

“Slowly, it is coming together. We have changed how the team played before, we like to press the ball. I have been doing that for 17 years, right back from our days at Brid.

“I think last season the priority was to get as many men as possible behind the ball, almost damage limitation.”

Dagenham & Redbridge, relegated from the Football League last May, will be a tough test tomorrow, but Heath added: “We live in a world now where everything is now, now, now. But, as a team, I do believe we are ahead of schedule.”