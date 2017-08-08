Byrne’s header hands Guiseley first defeat

Guiseley suffered their first loss of the season after being defeated 1-0 by Gateshead.

“I thought our performance levels were good at times but in the end we haven’t left with anything,” said manager Adam Lockwood.

Guiseley thought they had taken an early lead, when a Kevan Hurst cross found Reece Thompson who converted the chance, but he was adjudged to have been offside.

The hosts had a good chance of their own through ex FC Halifax Town man Jordan Burrow, who headed narrowly wide when well placed.

They then had an even better opportunity when ex-Guiseley winger Jordan Preston picked out Danny Johnson who deflected the effort off the crossbar and out of play.

Alex Purver’s flick header hit off the surface and was held by Gateshead stopper James Montgomery. An encouraging first-half for Guiseley was met by the hosts starting very brightly in the second half and they soon took the lead when captain Niall Byrne had a free header from a corner and made no mistake.

Lockwood pushed players forward with a Lee Molyneux free-kick testing Montgomery at his near post.

Guiseley had one more chance with Thompson bearing down on goal but his shot lacked pace.

Gateshead: Montgomery, Vassell, Williams, Byrne, Fyfield, Tinkler, Penn, McLaughlin, Burrow, Johnson (Peniket 78) Preston. Unused substitutes: Horsfall, Green, Hanford, Mellish.

Guiseley: Maxted, Brown, Lowe, Lawlor, Williams, Hurst (Mulhern 59), Purver (Correia 71) Hatfield, Rooney, (Mcfadzean 78) Molyneux, Thompson. Unused substitutes: East, Atkinson.

Referee: Glen Hart.