Cassidy on target as Guiseley deny York victory

GUISELEY’S first away goal in 11 hours of football earned the visitors a 1-1 draw against relegation rivals York.

Jake Cassidy pounced on 85 minutes to earn Adam Lockwood’s men a share of the spoils on a nervy night at Bootham Crescent after teenage sub Callum Rzonca’s spectacular first goal in senior football had given the hosts the lead just before the hour mark.

York had earlier shaded the first half but Robbie McDaid was denied by an alert Jonny Maxted as the Guiseley keeper charged out of his goal to confront the ex-Leeds United reserve.

Aidan Connolly, Jake Charles and Alex Whittle also called Maxted into action during the opening exchanges.

But it was home net-minder Kyle Letheren that produced the best save of the half.

Letheren was at full stretch just past the half-hour mark to push Jordan Preston’s curling, edge-of-the-box attempt around his left-hand post.

After the break, McDaid wasted a two-on-one situation with Connolly as he blasted off target from the edge of the box.

York skipper Simon Heslop then headed off the line after Rob Atkinson had climbed high to meet Simon Walton’s corner.

But the Minstermen forged ahead on 59 minutes when sub Rzonca fired a brilliant edge-of-the-box effort into Maxted’s top-left corner.

With the clock running down, however, Scott Fenwick conceded a free kick just inside his own half and, after Walton lofted the ball into the home box, it broke to Cassidy, who showed composure to beat Letheren from eight yards.

North Ferriby United remain bottom of the table following a 3-0 loss at Chester.

The match was scoreless in the opening 45 minutes, before Kane Richards broke the deadlock seven minutes after the interval.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 when James Alabi netted from the penalty spot, before adding a third goal in the 88th minute.

Holders FC Halifax Town crashed out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle as they lost 3-2 at home to Matlock in their third qualifying round replay.

