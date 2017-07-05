Conference fixtures: Shay to host Halifax’s first derby with Lions

GUISELEY, FC Halifax Town and York City will face home opposition on the opening day of the National League and National League North campaigns.

The Lions, in their third season at National League level, entertain Ebbsfleet on August 5, while Halifax - who returned to the fifth tier at the first time of asking in 2016-17 - welcome Aldershot.

Relegated York start off with a National League North fixture against Telford at Bootham Crescent.

Three days later, the Minstermen visit Blyth Spartans in their opening away game and head to Bradford Park Avenue on August 12. The reverse game with Avenue is on January 13.

York host Darlington on August 15 and their North Yorkshire derby at Harrogate Town is scheduled for September 23, with the reverse game taking place at Bootham Crescent on April 7.

Just like last season, York’s Boxing Day and New Year’s Day fixtures are against North Ferriby.

Gary Mills’s side finish the campaign at Brackley Town on April 28.

Meanwhile, the first National League derby between Guiseley and Halifax will take place at the Shay on August 26, with the Nethermoor return pencilled in for March 17.

Guiseley face two attractive early-season home games with Tranmere (August 15) and Hartlepool United (August 28) and visit Leyton Orient on September 2.

The Lions visit Chester on Boxing Day, with the return taking place on New Year’s Day.

Adam Lockwood’s side end the season at Boreham Wood on April 28.

FC Halifax’s first road trip is to Barrow on August 8 and they go to Macclesfield on Boxing Day before hosting the Silkmen on January 1.

Town end the season at Maidstone on April 28.