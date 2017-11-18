Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Guiseley 2: Lions throw away 2-0 advantage

Guiseley let slip a two goal lead as they were defeated 3-2 at Dag & Red.

The Lions looked well placed for a win after going 2-0 up during the first-half but in the end left with nothing.

Guiseley manager Paul Cox said afterwards “We’ve put ourselves in a good position, but just weren’t able to hold in, if we go in ahead at half-time it could have been a different outcome.”

Jonny Maxted kept up his good form with a save from a Corey Whitely who fired an effort towards goal early on.

Guiseley got two quick fire goals to give themselves the advantage with Lee Molyneux seeing a cross take a deflection before going in, this was followed by Kevan Hurst heading across goal and finding Mike Fondop from two yards out who fired in.

The hosts would get back into the game before half-time with Morgan Ferrier scoring soon after and before the break they were level, captain Scott Doe being find from a corner and tapping in.

Dagenham almost completed the comeback on 60 minutes when Sam Ling fired towards goal but Jake Lawlor made an excellent block on the line to keep the scores level.

Whitely was causing problems for the Lions defence with his crossing, testing Maxted on several occasions.

The dangerous crosses kept coming for the Daggers this time Luke Howell’s delivery nearly found Michael Cheek but there was little too much on the pass for him.

With the game approaching the end, the hosts struck again to take the lead for the first time, as Howell was in the right place to convert after Ferrier had seen his effort blocked.

Guiseley would end the match with 10 men as Rowan Liburd went off injured with all their substitutions used.