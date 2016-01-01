Search
Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town: Rewriting of recent history is Halifax goal

BILLY HEATH insists FC Halifax Town will “have a real go” today in the quest to make history by reaching the FA Cup second round.

Billy Heath’s rebuilding at Halifax advanced as they prepare to confront Dagenham

FC HALIFAX TOWN manager Billy Heath believes his side will head into tomorrow’s FA Cup first round “ahead of schedule” in the quest to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Doncaster Rovers' Tommy Rowe. Picture: Chris Etchells

Round-up: Tommy Rowe on road back for Doncaster | Walsh latest to join Hull City exodus | York bring in Robbie McDaid

TOMMY ROWE will be fit for Doncaster Rovers’ assignment against Exeter City on November 12 despite fears the midfielder could be facing a lengthy spell out.

National League: North Ferriby score at last but lose | York pay the penalty

Basement boys North Ferriby United ended a 12-game wait for a league goal but went down to another defeat against Bromley.

Southport 2 York City 0: Jamie Allen ensures Minstermen’s poor run continues

JAMIE Allen’s brace saw York City go down to fellow National League strugglers Southport.

Guiseley 1 Gateshead 1: Luckless Guiseley rue late heartbreak

Guiseley were left to rue a late goal as they could only draw 1-1 at home to Gateshead.

Tranmere 1 North Ferriby 0: Andy Cook takes point off menu after fine Ferriby display

A cruel season continued for North Ferriby United as a resolute performance was undermined by Andy Cook’s header deep into added time.

National League

National League round-up: Mills denied victory on York return, defeats for Guiseley and North Ferriby

It was another day of disappointment for Yorkshire’s three teams struggling at the wrong end of the National League.

Gary Mills is back at the team he guided to promotion to the Football League in 2012.

Exclusive: Jackie McNamara has not put money into York City – Jason McGill

YORK CITY chairman Jason McGill last night vehemently denied that Jackie McNamara has any financial involvement with the club amid suggestions this had played a part in the Scot’s unusual job swap.

Cup battle: Halifax's Jordan Sinnott flicks the ball past Harrogate's Andi Thanoj. Picture: Tony Johnson.

FA Cup: Revenge win puts Halifax in hat with York and Guiseley

Halifax Town chief Billy Heath said his side merited their place in the first round after second-half goals from Jordan Sinnott and Jake Hibbs sealed a 2-0 win at Harrogate Town.

MOVING UPSTAIRS: Jackie McNamara has been appointed as York City's chief executive, after stepping aside to be replaced as manager by former Minstermen boss Gary Mills. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Gary Mills returns to York City as Jackie McNamara moves ‘upstairs’

YORK CITY have appointed former Celtic captain Jackie McNamara as their new chief executive just six days after his resignation as manager.

FA Cup action

FA Cup round-up: FC Halifax Town knock Harrogate Town out as York and Guiseley require replays

FC Halifax Town advanced past National League North rivals Harrogate Town 2-0 to reach the FA Cup first round following a tense Yorkshire derby.

Adam Lockwood.

FA Cup: Guiseley’s Adam Lockwood keen to add new Cup chapter | North Ferriby look to make history

FOR someone who plied his trade for many years as a sturdy lower-division defender, it should come as no surprise that Adam Lockwood’s FA Cup story has had its choice memories.

Harrogate Town host FC Halifax Town for a place in the FA Cup first round.

Harrogate Town v FC Halifax Town: Prestige and prize-money up for grabs in FA Cup derby

FA CUP third round day may be the big one for football romantics everywhere but in non-League circles getting through this weekend’s final qualifying stage is very much the Holy Grail.

Football Today: Gossip, news and more - Goal award for Barnsley ace | Mills price slashed for York City return

Another day, another spate of football stories involving Yorkshire’s teams. Managerial appointments and youth loan signings in the lower leagues are the name of the day, while a top Barnsley goal has been rewarded in the Championship monthly awards.

Bridlington Town's Joel Sutton scored the winner against Liversedge

Non League round-up: Bridlington spike in-form NCEL leaders Liversedge as Albion Sports leapfrog Pickering

A BUMPER CROWD OF 606 failed to inspire Liversedge to yet another NCEL Premier victory as they went down 2-1 at home to Bridlington Town at a packed Clayborn.

Peter Taylor who took Bradford for one last game after resigning.

Jackie McNamara holding the fort until York City get their new man

The Minstermen’s decision to let Jackie McNamara take the team despite stepping down is unusual but there is a precedent. Richard Sutcliffe reports.

Stepping down: Jackie McNamara. Picture Tony Johnson

York City: Jackie McNamara to leave struggling Minstermen

YORK CITY manager Jackie McNamara has stepped down - but will continue to train the team for up to a fortnight as the search for a replacement gets under way.

York's manager Jackie McNamara.

Braintree 1 York City 1: McNamara’s managerial future with Minstermen still in balance

YORK City supporters were still left deciphering their manager’s definition of a “positive result” as beleaguered Jackie McNamara remained undecided on whether he should resign following his team’s 1-1 draw at Braintree.

Guiseley boss Adam Lockwood

Top Rankine as Guiseley make  it two home wins in succession

GUISELEY won the battle of the basement boys to make it two home wins in a week.

