Despair for North Ferriby United as they head back down

NORTH FERRIBY UNITED manager Steve Housham admitted his frustration after a 3-1 defeat at Barrow confirmed the club’s relegation back to National League North after just one season.

Reece Thompson gave the visitors a fourth-minute lead, but the hosts were soon level through Jordan Williams.

Two goals in as many minutes shortly before the break seemed to knock the stuffing out of Ferriby, Richie Bennett quickly following up Shaun Beeley’s 41st-minute strike.

“I’ve told the players that I’m proud of everyone of them for their performances this season,” said Housham. “We’ve competed well in most games.

“The players have developed as individuals and as a team over the season. The loss of the experienced players through injury has placed a lot on the shoulders of very young players, but they have responded magnificently.”

Guiseley suffered a 2-1 loss despite being ahead against Tranmere Rovers, leaving them just a point above the bottom four.

The hosts took the lead in the 33rd minute through Derek Asamoah’s looping effort from 25 yards.

Tranmere were unable to draw level before the break despite several chances, but they equalised early in the second half through James Norwood.

The winner came in the 58th minute through Andy Cook.

“Performance-wise I cannot criticise the lads, we gave it everything, but we just couldn’t get the result we wanted,” said Guiseley boss Adam Lockwood. “We know how important Bromley on Saturday is and we will be going in with the intention of repeating the good things from this loss.”