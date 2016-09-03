Eastleigh v North Ferriby United: Player commitment encourages Steve Housham

STEVE HOUSHAM believes North Ferriby United are slightly behind schedule in the quest for survival despite heading to Eastleigh today sitting outside the relegation zone.

The Villagers have taken seven points from as many outings on their National League debut and sit 20th in the table.

Considering the East Riding club were written off in most quarters before a ball had been kicked, two wins and a draw represents a steady start to life among non-League’s elite.

“We probably have more points than most people thought we would have at this stage,” admitted Housham ahead of the long trip to Eastleigh.

“But I see it that we have seven points out of the nine we wanted. You try to earmark teams you can take points off to survive in this league.

“The teams we have lost to will finish top 10, or maybe even top eight. This is a tough league and we are up against some big clubs.

“Even though we don’t quite have the nine points I hoped for, I have been pleased. The first month has passed now and it is only against Lincoln (when Ferriby lost 6-1) that we let ourselves down. Even then we dug in after conceding those early goals and going down to 10 men.”

United’s first few weeks in the National League have underlined the demands placed on a part-time club.

Today’s trip to Eastleigh follows similar long distance journeys to Dover and Aldershot.

“The lads have been great,” added Housham, who yesterday signed York striker Reece Thompson. “We have hardly trained, due to all the travelling and then playing on Bank Holiday Monday. But I asked the players after the Barrow game if they wanted to come in to train on the Wednesday night and every single one of them said ‘yes’. That showed me what they are all about.”