FA Cup: Guiseley’s Adam Lockwood keen to add new Cup chapter | North Ferriby look to make history

FOR someone who plied his trade for many years as a sturdy lower-division defender, it should come as no surprise that Adam Lockwood’s FA Cup story has had its choice memories.

Now in his first cup foray as a manager, it goes without saying that he would dearly relish a sweet moment with Guiseley.

That remains a fair way off, with the Lions – in renewed heart after back-to-back National League wins over York City and Southport respectively – faced with clearing the considerable hurdle of Lincoln City before hopefully booking a place in the first round of the game’s most enduring domestic knock-out cup competition.

The Lions are aiming to book their place in the hat for Monday’s first-round draw for the first time since 2012-13 – and for only the fourth occasion since 1999-2000.

Lockwood has a few memorable tales of cup yore to recount, with pride of place, perhaps unsurprisingly, revolving around his time at a renowned cup giant-killing exponent in Yeovil.

In the Glovers’ first campaign in the Football League in 2003-04, Lockwood and his team-mates were handed a plum third-round draw with Liverpool at Huish Park.

On his cup history, Lockwood added: “I have had a few good runs over the years and it is good prestige for a lower division club and I have played against Premier League clubs and various other big ones.

“We got to the fourth round maybe at Doncaster once and at Yeovil, we went quite far and went up against Liverpool. It’s mixed really, but I have had some good times.

“A cup run is great for everybody and is a reward for people who give a lot of time up volunteering for clubs.

“It would be nice to have a good run.

“The finances are also important and there are a lot of benefits to it and it is a great competition.

“We want to go as far as we possibly can and that is what we have got to aim for.”

North Ferriby United will put thoughts of their wretched recent National League form behind them when they entertain Macclesfield Town today, as they seek to make club history by reaching round one for the first time.

And after a torrid run in the league, which has seen the Villagers lose their last five outings and scored just once in their past 10 matches, the tie serves as a welcome distraction.

Manager Steve Housham, whose side were unluckily edged out by the Silkmen in the league recently, said: “We will probably be the underdogs. That will not concern us as it puts a little more pressure on Macclesfield.

“The lack of goals is frustrating, but we are creating chances and that is just as important in its own way.

“Saturday’s game is a chance to put our league form behind us and create another piece of club history. We all want to have the chance to play against a League One or Two club.

“Winning on Saturday would be a tremendous boost for the whole club and could kick-start our season again.”