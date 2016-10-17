FA Cup: Revenge win puts Halifax in hat with York and Guiseley

Halifax Town chief Billy Heath said his side merited their place in the first round after second-half goals from Jordan Sinnott and Jake Hibbs sealed a 2-0 win at Harrogate Town.

Sinnott’s deflected goal put Halifax ahead before Hibbs sealed the win with a spectacular effort from the halfway line, prompting ugly scenes among the 1,791 crowd.

Heath, whose side had lost the league game between the sides, said: “I think we deserved to win the game, we were the better team. It was tough at times but I thought we were tremendous.”

The decisive moment came in the 69th minute when Sinnott’s shot from the edge of the area took a deflection off Paul Thirlwell.

Harrogate captain Simon Ainge was dismissed for a second booking before, with the hosts pushing everyone forward, a sliced clearance fell to substitute Hibbs, who lobbed the ball into an empty net.

Letheren prevents an early York exit

York City will need to win their first away game in 31 matches if they are to progress past Manchester part-timers Curzon Ashton.

The teams meet again at Tameside Stadium tonight after the National League North strugglers were the better side during a 1-1 draw at Bootham Crescent.

Richard Brodie’s ninth-minute penalty after Shaun Rooney had been brought down proved the struggling Minstermen’s only shot on target as outgoing manager Jackie McNamara continued to oversee proceedings prior to the appointment of his successor.

A first-half reply from Niall Cummins earned Ashton a replay but their reward could have been greater had goalkeeper Kyle Letheren not come to his side’s rescue.

‘We played well for first 45 seconds’

Vinny Mukendi struck after 45 seconds but that was as good as it got as North Ferriby crashed out 4-1 at home to Macclesfield Town.

Danny Whittaker equalised shortly before the break and rounded things off with a 75th-minute penalty after further goals from Chris Holroyd and Jack Mackreth.

Disappointed Ferriby manager Steve Housham commented: “We played well for the first 45 seconds. We haven’t scored for so long and we didn’t seem to know what to do after we took the lead. After that, it was a shambolic performance. We had no shape or control and paid the price.”

Despite their control, it was the 43rd minute before Macclesfield equalised.

Atkinson in to keep the Imps at bay

Guiseley are in the hat for tonight’s first round draw after a 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.

Guiseley entered this game on the back of two victories in the league and they showed good defensive work early on.

Goalkeeper Dan Atkinson put in a fine display against the Imps to put pressure on Jonny Maxted, who was unavailable due to only being at the club on loan from Forest Green Rovers.

Luke Waterfall came the closest to scoring when his long-range effort took a deflection and hit the crossbar.