FC Halifax Town 0 Woking 0: Shaymen’s winless run drags on

Have your say

It’s now eight games without a win for FC Halifax Town after they drew a dour game 0-0 at home with Woking.

In the context of Town’s recent run, a draw against Woking is a good result, and a hard-working performance, albeit lacking in quality, but not effort, is encouraging.

There were debuts for Hull right-back Josh Clackstone and midfielder Harry Middleton, on loan from Port Vale.

Middleton and Hull’s Dan Batty quietly caught the eye with some good touches on the ball that hinted at their Football League schooling.

They combined well just after half-an-hour when the former’s low corner was fired over by the latter.

The game itself though was bordering on awful, with neither team playing at quick enough tempo or with fluent enough passing to create anything.

A lovely pass by Middleton released Macdonald down the right 10 minutes after the interval, but his shot from out wide was easily saved by Nathan Baxter.

Tom Denton squandering a good chance when he dragged his shot wide from 15 yards.

Woking replied with a superb effort by substitute Joe Ward from 30 yards that Sam Johnson saved well.

Finally, after 70-odd minutes of nothingness, the game moved out of first gear.

Woking finished strongly, with Inih Effiong, Regan Charles-Cook and Ward all going close, but 0-0 was about right.