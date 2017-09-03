FC Halifax Town 2 Fylde 1: Tom Denton’s brace lifts Shaymen

Tom Denton scored twice as FC Halifax Town came from behind to beat Fylde in an entertaining game at The Shay.

Halifax conceded their first goal in nearly five-and-a-half hours when Danny Rowe scored at Halifax for the second season running, but Denton turned the game round with a second-half double to make it three wins from four for Billy Heath’s side.

Dion Charles, replacing the suspended Matty Kosylo, looked in the mood to impress against his old club, firing just wide before tigerishly regaining possession and setting up Adam Morgan, who attempted an exquisite chip from 25 yards that was tipped over by Rhys Taylor.

That was after Denton had headed against his own bar trying to clear former Halifax man Jack Muldoon’s long throw.

After the interval, the Halifax defence for once looked shaky and James Hardy wasted two chances before Simon Grand played a through ball for Rowe, who delicately dinked it over the onrushing Johnson.

Halifax hit back immediately when Denton nodded in from two yards after Morgan’s header had hit the bar from Macdonald’s cross.

Another goal seemed inevitable, the only doubt being who would score it, but from Macdonald’s deft pass, Denton curled a well-placed shot past Taylor from 12 yards to complete the turnaround.

Muldoon hit the post from Luke Burke’s cross before Fylde substitute Matty Blinkhorn was sent-off barely two minutes after coming on for an alleged stamp on McManus.

FC Halifax Town: Johnson, Garner, brown, Wilde, Macdonald (Clarke 80), Oliver, Hotte (Lynch 46), Charles, McManus, Denton, Morgan (Tomlinson 74). Unused substitutes: Nicholson, Dixon.

Fylde: Taylor, Montrose, Tunnicliffe, Bond (Blinkhorn 88), Grand, Hardy (Smith 76), Finley, Burke, Ezewele (Richards 70), Muldoon, Rowe. Unused substitutes: Lynch, Jones.

Referee: G Hart.