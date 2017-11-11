FC Halifax Town v Woking: Boss Heath keen to add more new faces to squad

FC Halifax Town face Woking today looking for their first win in eight National League matches.

It’s been a testing time for the Shaymen, following promotion back to English football’s fifth tier in the league pyramid.

Early optimism which saw them sit second in the table has ebbed away, but Town are only four points off the play-offs, despite sitting in a lowly 15th position.

Boss Billy Heath has been busy in the transfer market during their fortnight’s break – Halifax have not won since a 2-1 win over Bromley on September 23 – selling midfielder David Lynch to Southport and Liam King to Gainsborough Trinity, and drafting in Josh Clackstone on a month’s loan from Hull City.

“We need to bring someone else in and hopefully we’ll make some signings shortly,” Heath said.

“There might be others going out and if they do then they need to be replaced.

RECENT ARRIVAL: Hull City's Josh Clackstone. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We had to be fair to David. He wanted to play every game but we just felt his game time was going to be more limited than last season.

“He’s been absolutely magnificent for me. He was a big part in us getting promoted last season, I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s been one of the best lads I’ve worked with.

“His attitude and desire to win is first-class.”

Halifax face four games in the next fortnight, and defender Josh Wilde admits results need to improve.

“A couple of wins could put us right back up there, then your confidence is high and that’s all it takes really,” he said.

“We know that we need to get wins sooner rather than later.

“Everybody’s trying their best at the minute but it’s just not quite happening for us. But all it takes is just a bit of magic to get that win.”