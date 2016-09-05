Guiseley 0 Braintree 0: Jonny Maxted keeps it clean as Guiseley point way

Guiseley gained their first point of the season at the eighth time of asking as goalkeeper Jonny Maxted made a fine debut.

Guiseley caretaker manager Adam Lockwood said: “I’m pleased with the way we played, we created some chances and, at the back, looked solid, so it is something that can be built on for the next few games.

“I felt we probably did enough to win the game as we looked solid. We have improved game by game and the next step is to continue and get a run going.”

Maxted made his debut after joining on loan from Forest Green Rovers earlier in the week and was made to work early on when Craig Braham-Barrett showed a turn of pace and tried to latch on to a long pass, but the goalkeeper got off his line quickly to clear the ball away.

The home side looked bright and produced some good passing moves, with their first chance falling to Jordan Preston, who drove an effort just wide.

Just before half-time, a hopeful ball forward was picked up by Preston and the former Blackburn Rovers player’s shot was touched onto a post by Sam Beasant.

Guiseley had edged the opening half, but Braintree started brightly after the break with Jake Goodman’s effort being deflected wide off Jake Lawlor.

Guiseley were forced into a change when Oil Johnson came off with a knock. Luke Porritt went on and his pace caused the away side problems.

Neither side was able to create chances during the remainder of the second half.

Guiseley: Maxted, Vidal, Clee, Palmer, Hatfield, Lawlor, R Atkinson, Purver, Johnson (Porritt 52) Boyes (Rankine 78), Preston. Unused substitutes: D Atkinson, Smith, Williams.

Braintree Town: Beasant, Williams, Okimo, Lee, Ashton, Isaac, Barnard, Akinola, Braham-Barrett, Goodship, Goodman (Maybanks 78). Unused substitutes: Butler, Matthews, Gordon, Corne.

Referee: M Coy (Durham).

Man of the match: Alex Purver.