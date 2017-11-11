Guiseley 0 Bromley 1: Maxted saves two penalties, but Guiseley suffer late defeat

Ten man Guiseley were defeated in the last minute against Bromley despite keeper Jonny Maxted saving two penalties.

The two saves were made early and late on in the match, but Iffy Allen was in the right place to score in the 94th minute.

Guiseley manager Paul Cox afterwards said “It is a result that is hard to take to be so near to a point and play with ten men for so long, we showed such a great desire it is such a shame we couldn’t get something from it.”

It was a terrible start for Guiseley when Louis Dennis got into the area and was brought down by Ash Palmer who after two minutes was sent off, the hosts keeper Jonny Maxted though made a fine save from Dennis’s penalty to ensure it remained 0-0.

With a man advantage for nearly the whole match, Bromley had more time and space especially on the wings, with Tashan Adeyinka seeing a low drive deflected just wide while Tyrone Sterling forced a smart save from Maxted.

Guiseley had chances of their own in the first half with Rowan Liburd almost getting a shot on the half-volley on target with Bromley stopper David Gregory beaten.

Maxted though would then pull off a simple world-class save when Joshua Rees was found in the area and on the volley fired towards the top right-hand corner, the keeper though somehow got a hand on the ball and deflected it wide.

Bromley would also have good chances in the second-half with Luke Wanadio firing from 25 yards and seeing his effort just go over the crossbar.

The visitors then got another penalty with Rees taking but Maxted dived to his right and saved his second spot kick of the game.

Bromley though won it when Dominic Vose crossed for Allen who scored with a tap-in.