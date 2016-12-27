Guiseley 2 Lincoln City 1 - Late winner sees Lions setting their sights on safety

Guiseley gained a shock 2-1 victory against Lincoln City after winning the match thanks to two goals from Will Hatfield.

Hatfield scored early and with virtually the last kick of the game as the Lions moved off the bottom and within two points of safety.

“I thought it was a fantastic result and performance, we are building on key areas but I think there is still room to grow,” said manager Adam Lockwood.

Guiseley started brightly and took an early lead after good work by Michael Rankine, who fed Hatfield for a calmly-taken goal.

The hosts nearly doubled their advantage through Jake Cassidy, but goalkeeper Paul Farman smartly closed the angle.

Lincoln got back into the game and levelled when captain Luke Waterfall powered his header into the top corner of the net.

City’s Theo Robinson had a free header from six yards out, only to see his attempt denied by Guiseley goalkeeper Jonny Maxted.

In windy conditions, chances were now at a premium, Maxted producing more heroics to deny Matt Rhead from three yards out.

Towards the end, Rankine was sent off for two yellow cards, quickly followed by Lincoln’s Elliot Whitehouse – shortly before Hatfield forced Marcus Williams’s free-kick over the line.

Guiseley: Maxted, Brown, Lowe, Palmer, Williams, Hatfield (Purver 90), Wesolowski, Walton, Preston (Johnson 72), Cassidy (Boyes 72) Rankine. Unused substitutes: D Atkinson, Green.

Lincoln City: Farman; Wood, Waterfall, Raggett, Habergham; Hawkridge (Muldoon 60) Woodyard, Whitehouse, Arnold; Rhead, Robinson. Unused substitues: Howe, Power, Marriott, Miles

Referee: A Miller.