Guiseley axe manager Adam Lockwood after poor start to National League campaign

Have your say

Guiseley AFC have axed manager Adam Lockwood after their poor start to the National League season.

The Lions have won just once in seven league games and sit third from bottom in the table.

Lockwood’s assistant, Dave Penney – former boss of Doncaster Rovers – has also left the club.

Their final game in charge was the 1-0 home defeat to Hartlepool United on Monday.

A club statement read: “Guiseley AFC have today taken the decision to part company with Adam Lockwood and his assistant, Dave Penney, with immediate effect.

“The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Adam and Dave, in particular for their efforts in keeping the club in the National League last season.

“Guiseley AFC will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Guiseley’s next game is a National League trip to Leyton Orient on Saturday.