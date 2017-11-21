Guiseley game off due to waterlogged pitch

Guiseley’s match against AFC Fylde was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.



Heavy persistent rain both the day before and on the day led to standing water being on the ground as both sets of players arrived.



The referee did several inspections with his main one and deciding one failing.



The ball on several occasions simply didn’t bounce.



The Lions manager Paul Cox backed the referee making the decision to call it off 90 minutes before kick-off.



“Player safety is key, that is what matters and in patches the ball stopped, it made it unsafe and for that you give the referee credit.



“The Fylde groundstaff have worked really hard and tried to get this match on but that just wasn’t the case.



“There has been a lot of bad weather in the area and that has led to that standing water.



“Rather than a game the lads will now use the facilities near by and train on them, we need to keep us going with training and getting the lads prepared and ready for a key game against Sutton on Saturday.”