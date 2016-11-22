Guiseley ‘not going to Barrow to make up numbers’, says Will Hatfield

midfielder Will Hatfield insists that Guiseley are not daunted ahead of tonight’s National League Trip to fifth-placed Barrow despite their travel sickness continuing at the weekend.

The Lions returned to the foot of the table after A 2-0 loss to Dover and remain without a league win on the road since a 1-0 success at Woking in mid February.

After a 550-mile round trip to Dover, Adam Lockwood’s side now face an 180-mile midweek journey to Barrow, who made a spot of weekend history.

Paul Cox’s high-flying side extended their unbeaten streak at this level to 15 matches, eclipsing Barrow’s run at the start of the 1984-85 season.

But Hatfield says that Guiseley will not be going to make up the numbers.

“We had a conversation after the (Dover) game about that and cannot put our finger on why we have not won away yet,” he said.

“But we will keep positive and on the front foot and on a good tempo and hopefully that can get us going and get us an early goal. Overall, it was disappointing at Dover. It was another game gone and we need to get going now and get ourselves right for Tuesday.

“We want to get a reaction and the sooner we can get out on the pitch, the better and we will be going for the win at Barrow, with no excuses.”

York City – seeking to claim their first win in 15 matches at home to second-placed Lincoln City tonight – have allowed defender Jack Higgins to join National League rivals Southport on loan for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, winger Kaine Felix has joined National League North outfit Stockport on loan until January.

Manager Gary Mills has also stated that goalkeeper Kyle Letheren will be allowed to leave the Minstermen on loan after losing his place to Scott Flinders.