Guiseley reveal full scale of their ambitions

GUISELEY chief backer Steve Parkin has confirmed that the club will ‘look at all scenarios’ regarding ground redevelopment - including ground-sharing arrangements and building a new stadium.

The Lions board member has outlined the club’s long-term ambitions on and off the pitch in a statement issuedon Wednesday evening and says that the ultimate aim is to become a Football League club in the next three to five years, with the go-ahead plans having helped entice new manager Paul Cox to Nethermoor - despite interest from three ‘bigger clubs.’

Steve Parkin

A statement read: “On Monday, we announced the appointment of Paul Cox as our new manager. Paul as most of you will know is one of the most successful managers in non-league football and as such is a real coup for the club.

“Paul has chosen GAFC above three other offers he had received and it’s fair to say from a lot bigger clubs than Guiseley.

“I have laid out to Paul the ambitions we as a board have and he was excited by our plans. These include establishing the club first and foremost in the National League with the ultimate aim of becoming a Football League club in the next three to five years.

“Now, this might sound like a dream but it is, we believe, within our capabilities. Obviously Nethermoor would need extensive building works to be fit for purpose.

“We have spent considerable time and money with the local planners trying to further develop the ground.

“We as a board will continue to evaluate the situation and look at all scenarios, these may include developing Nethermoor, ground sharing arrangements or building a new stadium.

“I hope that you agree these are extremely exciting times and we will continue to keep you all abreast with developments as they become clearer.

“I am committed to the project and would ask all supporters to get behind Paul and the team as we embark on the next chapter in the history of GAFC.”