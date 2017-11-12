Last-gasp agony for Guiseley after Maxted heroics

Ten-man Guiseley were defeated in the last minute by Bromley after goalkeeper Jonny Maxted saved two penalties.

The two saves were made at either end of the match, but Iffy Allen was in the right place to score in the ‘94th’ minute.

Guiseley manager Paul Cox said: “It is a result that is hard to take, having been so near to a point and playing with 10 men for so long. We showed such a great desire it is such a shame we couldn’t get something from it.”

It was a terrible start for Guiseley when Louis Dennis got into the area and was brought down by Ash Palmer, who was dismissed in the second minute though Maxted made a fine save from Dennis’s spot-kick.

With a man advantage for nearly the whole match, Bromley had more time and space especially on the wings, with Tashan Adeyinka seeing a low drive deflected wide and Tyrone Sterling forcing a smart save from Maxted.

Guiseley had chances in the first half with Rowan Liburd almost getting a half-volley on target with David Gregory beaten.

Maxted then produced a top-class save when Joshua Rees was found in the area and volleyed towards the top right-hand corner, only to be denied by the goalkeeper.

After the break, Luke Wanadio fired just over from 25 yards and the visitors got another penalty but Maxted dived to his right and saved from Rees.

Bromley though won it when Dominic Vose crossed for Allen, who scored with a tap-in.

Guiseley: Maxted, Holden, Palmer, Lawlor, Brown, Molyneux (Koue Niate 13) Harvey, M’Boungou, Hurst (Lenighan 13) Odejayi (Fondop 69) Liburd. Unused substitutes: Rooney, Haworth.

Bromley: Gregory, Dunne, Holland, D. Johnson, Sterling, Wanadio (Allen 80) Rees, Raymond, Mekki (Vose 73), Dennis, Adeyinka. Unused substitutes: Higgs, Campbell, Wynter.

Referee: P Marsden.