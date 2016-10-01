National League: Defeats for York City, Guiseley and North Ferriby

WITH JUST six wins between them all season, Yorkshire’s trio of representatives in the National League are having a rough time.

Guiseley, North Ferriby United and York City all lost by a 1-0 scoreline today.

A Connor Brown own goal means Guiseley are yet to win this season after defeat to Sutton United.

York City were also 1-0 losers, losing at home to Aldershot, Bernard Mensah on target after 29 minutes.

And North Ferriby slipped to a 1-0 loss at 10-man Macclesfield Town.

Danny Whitaker’s 22nd-minute penalty was enough to secure victory, John McCombe sent off three minutes later.

