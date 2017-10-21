National League: FC Halifax out to end losing streak | Cox eyes league joy for Guiseley

FC Halifax Town will look to end a four-game winless run when bottom club Torquay United head to West Yorkshire.

The Shaymen have slipped down the table courtesy of taking just two points from their last three league outings, their other game without a win being last Saturday’s FA Cup qualifying defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

Torquay have endured a dreadful season, the former Football League club having won just once in 15 outings to already sit six points adrift of safety.

Scott Garner, the scorer of the winner in last May’s National League play-off final, will be hoping to make this week’s signing of a new one-year contract extension with a return to winning ways.

Guiseley, who started to operate on a full-time level this week, have been joined by Stevenage loan forward Rowan Liburd, who could make his debut against visiting Solihull Moors.

Manager Paul Cox, however, has a lengthy injury list with Danny East, Callum McFadzean, Alex Purver, Rob Atkinson, Marcus Williams, Danny Lowe and Elliot Green all sidelined.

After last weekend’s thumping 6-0 FA Cup win over Shildon, Cox is hoping that it can prove the catalyst for his maiden league success at the eighth attempt for his 22nd-placed side.

He said: “Now we need to push on a little bit. I understand the excitement about the FA Cup, but the league will always be the priority.”

Guiseley’s FA Cup first round tie against Accrington Stanley will be televised by the BBC and has been switched to Sunday, November 5 at 2pm.