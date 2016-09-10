National League: Guiseley denied, but York City and North Ferriby beaten

Guiseley were denied their first National League win of the season when they were held 1-1 by Woking.

Adam Boyes fired the hosts in front on 47 minutes.

But rock-bottom Guiseley were unable to hold on for all three points, Dennon Lewis equalising in the 82nd minute.

The Lions sit 24th in the table, with two points from their first nine games.

North Ferriby United are 20th, after losing 2-0 at home to Maidstone.

Liam Enver-Marum put the visitors in front on 11 minutes, and not even the red card for Jack Evans just before half-time could get North Ferriby back into the game.

Four minutes into the second half, Alex Flisher pounced to make it 2-0.

York City also lost 2-0, away to Torquay United.

Two goals from Nathan Blissett did the damage. York are 16th in the table, with 11 points from nine games.

